China's new five-year plan calls for AI throughout its economy, tech breakthroughs

BEIJING: China's new five-year policy blueprint laid out its ambitions to aggressively adopt artificial intelligence (AI) throughout the world's second-biggest economy and dominate emerging technologies such as quantum computing and humanoid robots.



The country will "seize the commanding heights of science and technological development" and seek "decisive breakthroughs in key core technologies", according to the plan released on Thursday (Mar 5) to coincide with the opening session of the National People's Congress.



A separate report by the country's state-planning body also asserted that China was outpacing rivals in AI research and development as well as other key areas.



"China now leads the world in research and development and application in fields such as AI, biomedicine, robotics and quantum technology, and new breakthroughs were made in the independent R&D of chips," it said.

SWEEPING AI+ ACTION PLAN

The 141-page five-year blueprint, which covered a wide range of socio-economic targets and policies, mentioned AI more than 50 times and included a sweeping "AI+ action plan".



The focus on tech reflects China's need to grapple with its rapidly ageing workforce and looming demographic crisis, its fierce battle with the United States for supremacy in core technologies, as well as dramatic progress made by Chinese AI model developers such as DeepSeek.



Specific measures in the plan include experimenting with robots to perform jobs in sectors suffering from labour shortages and deploying AI agents that can perform tasks with minimal human guidance.



"Beijing's goal is to use AI and robotics to boost productivity and performance in a wide range of sectors, from manufacturing and logistics to education and healthcare," said Kyle Chan, fellow in Chinese technology at the Brookings Institution think tank.