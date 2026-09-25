Snap Insight: Though Trump-Xi summit achieves little, 2026 is a high point in US-China relations

SINGAPORE: The second summit of 2026 between United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping did nothing to address the core tensions in US-China relations.

Though the two countries agreed to extend a trade truce until January 2027, the trade war remains, as do all the other areas of contention between Washington and Beijing.

US grievances with unfair trade practices in China, for which Mr Trump first instituted tariffs in his first term, have not been addressed. Now, America’s concerns over China’s excess capacity add to the list.

China remains opposed to the retaliatory tariffs and all the export and investment restrictions which the US imposes.