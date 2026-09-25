Trump-Xi summit in Washington begins with great fanfare but low expectations

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House on Thursday (Sep 24) for a lavish state summit expected to be heavy on symbolism but light on substance, with both leaders keen to showcase stable ties despite a host of thorny issues such as AI, trade, Taiwan and the war with Iran.

The subject of Taiwan, perhaps the most difficult, came up during a bilateral meeting in which Xi urged the US to oppose "Taiwan independence," according to a readout from the official Chinese news agency Xinhua shortly after it concluded. The White House did not immediately provide its own readout of the discussion.

Xi had been expected to press Trump this week to halt arms sales to Taiwan. Following his visit to China in May, Trump said he was holding in abeyance an arms package to Taiwan worth some US$14 billion and called it a "very good negotiating chip."

The move left some US allies in Asia and even some of Trump's fellow Republicans concerned that he may be tempted to soften Washington's support for Taipei in exchange for economic wins with China. China has long asserted territorial ownership of Taiwan, a democratically governed island that relies on US power to counter Beijing's threats. Despite backing Taiwan, the US has traditionally avoided taking an official stance on the island's independence.

Earlier on Thursday at the White House, Trump touted his "truly great friendship" with Xi and said the two powers had made strides on trade since his trip to China in May.

"During this visit, we will also discuss pressing issues concerning security, technology, and 'super intelligence,'" Trump said, using his alternative name for artificial intelligence. "The decisions we make in these areas today can promote peace and prosperity for decades and decades to come."

Speaking after Trump, Xi said the competition between the US and China should be a "healthy one." US companies were welcome in China, he said, adding that he hopes "Chinese companies are treated fairly here in the United States."

Xi also said both militaries should maintain regular dialogue to improve crisis prevention.

"The Thucydides trap can be overcome," he said, referring to the academic theory that sees a risk of rivalry between a rising and an established power spiralling into open conflict.

The summit, Xi's first visit to Washington in more than a decade, is the second meeting this year between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies.