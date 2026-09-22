Trump renames AI "super intelligence," rejects international oversight

UNITED NATIONS: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Sep 22) announced that the US government would rename artificial intelligence "super intelligence" in official communications, as he firmly rejected calls for international supervision of AI, calling them a "globalist scheme" to control the new technology.



Speaking to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump argued the word "artificial" undersold the technology and voiced hope the rest of the world would adopt the new term.



"It sounds much better. It is much better, and it's much more accurate," he said.



The rebrand is the latest in a series of renamings pursued by the Trump administration, which changed the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America" via executive order last year and, in August, renamed Lake Ontario "Lake America" amid a trade dispute with Canada.



Trump has also floated renaming the Atlantic or Pacific oceans.



In his speech, Trump dismissed warnings from AI safety advocates, comparing them to warnings about climate change, whose human causes are affirmed by the overwhelming consensus of the scientific community.



"The United States totally rejects any attempt to construct a globalist scheme to control... artificial intelligence," he said.



"Every major new technology brings challenges, and superintelligence is no exception," he added.



"The very same people who said we'll all be dead in 12 years because of global warming ... are now saying that AI is going to kill us all, that robots are going to attack us, and that everything is going to be a total disaster."