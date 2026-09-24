Trump-Xi summit: Leaders meet at White House for high-stakes talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping heads to the White House on Thursday (Sep 24) for talks with US President Donald Trump, on the second day of a state visit heavy on ceremony but also carrying high stakes for the world's two biggest economies.



It is their second summit in four months, following Trump's state visit to Beijing in May. Analysts say a sweeping deal is unlikely, with attention instead on whether the two sides can turn their pledge of "constructive strategic stability" into concrete measures for managing their rivalry.



Follow our live coverage as Trump hosts Xi at the White House.

