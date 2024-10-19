Hamas likely to name new leader from outside Gaza after Sinwar's death

CAIRO: The Palestinian militant group Hamas will likely replace Yahya Sinwar with a new political leader based outside Gaza while his brother - Mohammad Sinwar - is expected to assume a bigger role in directing the war against Israel in the territory, experts say.

In its leadership deliberations, Hamas must consider not only the preferences of its main backer - Iran - but also the interests of the Gulf Arab state of Qatar, where all the main candidates to take over as politburo chief currently reside.

Sinwar, a mastermind of the Oct 7, 2023 attack that ignited the devastating Gaza war, was killed by Israeli forces in a gunbattle on Wednesday - the second time in less than three months that Hamas has lost its top leader.