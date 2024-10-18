Will the killing of Hamas leader Sinwar bring an end to the Gaza war? Analysts weigh in

The killing of Palestinian militant group Hamas’ leader Yahya Sinwar on Wednesday (Oct 16) has been hailed as a pivotal moment in the Gaza war, but experts have stressed caution, saying an immediate ceasefire is unlikely to happen.

Israel said on Thursday that Sinwar, a mastermind of last year’s Oct 7 attack that triggered the war, was killed by Israeli forces during an operation in the southern Gaza strip. Hamas has not confirmed the death yet.

“It does create a succession question, which will give us some answers as to what the organisation as a whole would like to do in the future,” said senior Middle East analyst Ryan Bohl from global risk intelligence firm RANE Network.

He added: “But for now, it’s very unlikely that Sinwar’s assassination (will result in) an end to the hostilities.”

Sinwar, 61, was named as Hamas’ overall leader after the assassination of the group’s political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July.

United States officials have called Sinwar the main stumbling block to ceasefire negotiations, which have stalled for months.

A US Department spokesperson said on Thursday that it now wants to kickstart talks to achieve a truce and the release of hostages in Gaza. US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris said Sinwar’s death could help end the year-long war.