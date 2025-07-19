Hamas says no interim Gaza truce without path to permanent ceasefire

CAIRO: Hamas’ armed wing said on Friday (July 18) that while the group supports efforts toward an interim truce in Gaza, any agreement must include progress toward a permanent ceasefire, warning it could return to demanding a full package deal if talks fail.

In a televised address, Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for the group’s military wing, said Hamas had repeatedly offered to release all hostages in exchange for a permanent ceasefire, but claimed Israel had rejected the proposal.

Qatar and Egypt, backed by the United States, have hosted more than 10 days of negotiations on a US-backed proposal for a 60-day truce to halt the war in the devastated enclave.

Israeli officials did not comment on the talks on Friday, which fell on the eve of the Jewish Sabbath.

In a call with Pope Leo on Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel’s push for a hostage deal and a 60-day ceasefire “have so far not been reciprocated by Hamas.”

The proposed deal includes the return of 10 hostages, as well as the remains of 18 others, spread over 60 days. In exchange, Israel would release a number of Palestinians held in its prisons.

“If the enemy remains obstinate and evades this round as it has done every time before, we cannot guarantee a return to partial deals or the proposal of the 10 captives,” Abu Ubaida said.

Two Hamas officials told Reuters that major differences remain over key issues, including Israeli army withdrawal maps, aid delivery mechanisms, and guarantees that a truce would lead to a permanent end to the war.

Hamas insists any deal must include a commitment to end the war, while Netanyahu maintains the war will only conclude once Hamas is disarmed and its leaders are removed from Gaza.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 58,600 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.

Nearly 1,650 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed during the conflict, including 1,200 people during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on southern Israel, according to Israeli figures.