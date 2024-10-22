Harris, Trump pick up the pace two weeks to Election Day

SWANNANOA, North Carolina: Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her Republican rival, Donald Trump, delivered radically different messages on the US campaign trail on Monday (Oct 21) as they sought to win over undecided voters in the two weeks before Election Day.

Vice President Harris, campaigning alongside former Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney in the three midwestern battleground states, argued that Trump, the former president, was a threat to democracy.

As the election draws closer, Harris has been sharpening her attacks on Trump's fitness for office, often calling him "unstable" or "unhinged" and questioning his temperament.

"In many, many ways Donald Trump is an unserious man, but the consequences of him being president of the United States are brutally serious," Harris, 60, said at an event in Malvern in Pennsylvania, one of seven battleground states expected to decide the winner of the Nov 5 election.