Heading to NATO summit, Trump casts doubt on mutual defence

NATO'S RUTTE HAILS TRUMP'S "DECISIVE ACTION IN IRAN"

Trump also posted a screenshot of a message from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte congratulating him on his "decisive action in Iran" and getting all NATO allies to agree to spend more on defence.



"Europe is going to pay in a BIG way as they should, and it will be your win," Rutte's message read, indicating the effort he has put into keeping on the right side of Trump and ensuring the summit is a success.



Trump singled out Spain for criticism after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared Madrid did not need to meet the new spending target.



The summit and its final statement will be focused on heeding Trump's call to spend 5 per cent of GDP on defence - a significant jump from the current 2 per cent goal. It is to be achieved both by spending more on military items and by including broader security-related spending in the new target.