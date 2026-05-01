Hegseth clashes for a second day with Democrats in Congress over the Iran war

WASHINGTON: Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth clashed with Democratic lawmakers in Congress for a second day Thursday (Apr 30), rejecting senators’ accusations that the Iran war was launched without evidence of an imminent threat and waged with no coherent strategy.

In his opening statements, Hegseth called Democratic lawmakers “reckless naysayers” and “defeatists from the cheap seats” who have failed to recognise the many successes of the US military against the Islamic Republic over the last two months and in other operations since US President Donald Trump returned to office.

Hegseth said Trump has had the courage “unlike other presidents to ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon and that their nuclear blackmail never succeeds. We have the best negotiator in the world driving a great deal.”

Sen. Jack Reed, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, did not hold back in his opening statement, dressing down the defence secretary’s efforts to remake the military’s culture and warning that his actions could do long-term harm.

Reed argued that the war with Iran has left the US in a worse strategic position because the Strait of Hormuz is closed and 13 US military members have been killed. Many others have been injured, and equipment has been destroyed.

“The American people’s trust in our military took 250 years to build. You are dismantling it in a fraction of that time,” Reed concluded.