Pentagon review faults Hegseth over Signal messages on Yemen strikes, sources say

LEGAL CONCERNS RAISED

The renewed focus on Hegseth comes at a delicate time for the former Fox News host, as scrutiny intensifies of his leadership overseeing deadly US strikes against suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean that have raised legal concerns.

Prominent Democrats, including the top Democratic lawmaker on the House Armed Services Committee, said the Signal investigation showed Hegseth lacked the judgment required of the leader of the US armed forces.

"This report is a damning review of an incompetent secretary of defense who is profoundly incapable of the job and clearly has no respect for or comprehension of what is required to safeguard our service members," said Representative Adam Smith of Washington state.

Hegseth shared the details on the imminent Mar 15 launch of US attacks on Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi fighters with a group of President Donald Trump's top national security officials, which accidentally included the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine, Jeffrey Goldberg.

Goldberg later revealed the details of the chat in an article and, when Trump administration officials accused him of exaggerating their importance, he published screenshots of the back-and-forth between Hegseth and other top Trump officials.

Hegseth could be seen in the screenshots texting about specific plans to kill a Houthi militant leader in Yemen two hours before the secret military operation.

The Inspector General's report said the information from the US military had been classified at the time it was transmitted to Hegseth and it could have put US service members and the mission itself at risk had the chat been intercepted, the sources said.

Hegseth, who repeatedly denied texting war plans and said no classified information was shared, declined to be interviewed by the Inspector General's office for the investigation, the sources said, citing the report.

In a written statement to the Inspector General, Hegseth said he was allowed to declassify information however he determined was appropriate, and only texted information he did not think posed an operational risk, one of the sources said.

He also accused the investigation of being driven by political opponents, even though it was called for by Republican and Democratic lawmakers, the source said.