Kraft Heinz taps former Kellogg chief as its CEO as it prepares to split into two companies

VALUATION TRAILS PEERS

Shares of the company have lost about 75 per cent of their value from the peak of US$97.77 in 2017 and are down nearly 30 per cent since Abrams-Rivera took the helm in Jan 2024.

The forward price-to-earnings multiple of its stock, a key valuation metric, is 9.73, compared to 17.67 for PepsiCo, 22.04 for Coca-Cola and Mondelez's 17.21, according to LSEG data.

Incoming CEO Cahillane told Reuters in an interview that he plans to fix the lack of organic growth, which has led the company's stock to trade at a discount.

Kraft Heinz had in October cut its annual sales and profit targets as budget-conscious consumers continued to prefer cheaper private label brands.

Cahillane would also serve as CEO of the sauces and spreads unit after the split, which aims to reduce operational complexity and improve focus on each business as high inflation and economic uncertainty hobble demand.

"(Cahillane's resume) suggests the board wants to reduce execution risk and make the new 'Taste Elevation' (the sauces unit) look coherent, investor-ready entity rather than a kitchen disaster," said Michael Ashley Schulman, chief investment officer of Running Point Capital Advisors.

The sauces and spreads business had sales of about US$15.4 billion in 2024, while the other company, which would consist of processed foods and ready-meal brands, had about US$10.4 billion in annual sales.

Packaged food companies like Kraft Heinz are also facing pressure from the rising adoption of weight-loss drugs and the "Make America Healthy Again" movement led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who blames artificial ingredients for chronic childhood diseases.

"I think it (GLP-1 drugs) has an impact on the portfolio, there's no doubt about it," Cahillane told CNBC.