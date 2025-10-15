Hong Kong migrants in UK face uncertainty over possible 10-year residency rule

LONDON: When Simon Ho moved from Hong Kong to the United Kingdom in 2021 with his wife and two sons, he believed he would be able to apply for permanent residency in 2026.

Now, that goal may be slipping further away.

The UK’s Labour government is debating whether to double the number of years migrants must live in the country before they can apply for permanent residency – known as “indefinite leave to remain” – from the current five years to 10.

The move is part of a wider plan to tighten immigration laws in the UK.

For Ho, the proposed change could mean added financial strain and a longer wait to access his pension back home – another hurdle to starting a new life in Britain.

“I had to leave Hong Kong. I have to find some place to live. We don't intentionally want to do it. It is forced,” he said.