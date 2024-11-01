Hospital hit by Israeli strikes, Gaza ministry says dozens of Palestinians killed

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip called for all international bodies "to protect hospitals and medical staff from the brutality of the (Israeli) occupation".

The Israeli military has said its forces are operating in the hospital area based on intelligence about the presence of terrorists and terror infrastructure in the vicinity.



"During the operation, it was found that dozens of terrorists were hiding in the hospital, with some even posing as hospital staff," said the military in a statement following Thursday's strike.