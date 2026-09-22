Houthis say Saudi Arabia conducts deadly strike on key port city

SANAA: Yemen's Houthis said Saudi Arabia carried out a deadly strike on a key port city on Tuesday (Sep 22), over a week into the Houthi offensive that has seen them seize control of a strait that is crucial to global energy flows.

G7 nations called on the Houthis meanwhile to halt cross-border strikes on Saudi Arabia, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government.

The Houthis' takeover of the country's Red Sea coast in a dramatic offensive that has left hundreds of people on both sides dead, has also threatened global trade and pushed up energy prices.

Gains made by the Iran-backed Houthis have cemented the hold Tehran and its allies have over two key waterways - the Bab el-Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz - which top oil and gas exporters, including Saudi Arabia, rely on, and which are key to global shipping generally.

Saudi Arabia has sought to contain the Houthis' advance by carrying out scores of airstrikes on areas under their control, with the Houthi-affiliated Saba news agency reporting six civilians including two children killed in the port city of Mocha.

But the strikes have so far failed to contain the Houthis, who at the weekend carried out an attack targeting the Saudi capital, Riyadh, for the first time in years.

As violence has escalated, thousands of families have been forced from their homes, many of them for a second or third time.

"I hope I can find a house to live in with my children. We're exhausted by the heat, the dust and the humiliation," Arwa, a mother of four children, told AFP at a camp for displaced people in the Yemeni city of Aden.

"I hope the situation improves and we can return to our home and our families."

According to the International Organization for Migration, nearly 130,000 people have been displaced across seven governorates in Yemen as a result of the violence.

"IN GOOD FAITH"

The Middle East war began in February with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, and it has seen the Islamic republic retaliate with attacks around the region and by mobilising its allies.

While the Yemen civil war predates the regional conflict, it has become its most active front in recent days.

Fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni forces has in the past two days killed 154 people, military sources from both sides told AFP.

"The death toll from Saudi airstrikes, clashes and artillery fire in the governorates of Taiz, Al-Jawf, Marib and Saada stands at 118," Houthi military sources said, while government sources reported 36 killed in their ranks.