Houthis target Saudi base as Iran denies involvement in Yemen war

SANAA: Yemen's Houthis launched a fresh barrage of missile and drone attacks on Saudi military targets on Monday (Sep 14), as Iran denied any involvement in the country's revived civil war.

The group, fighting the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government, last week seized control of Yemen's Red Sea coast and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which has become vital as the wider US-Iran war chokes the Strait of Hormuz.

The Houthis said they fired dozens of drones and missiles at the kingdom, prompting the Saudi Civil Defence to issue brief alerts in the neighbouring cities of Khamis Mushait and Abha.

A Khamis Mushait resident told AFP he heard "intense blasts" which left fires burning for a "long time".

"Honestly, we couldn't sleep at all."

The Bab el-Mandeb waterway has become essential for Saudi oil exports, with Iran continuing to block the Hormuz strait as part of the Middle East war, but the Houthis have declared a maritime blockade on Riyadh.