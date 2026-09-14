Houthis' Yemen advance leaves Gulf states with uncomfortable choice

GULF STATES TO JOIN OMAN-IRAN MEETING ON STRAIT OF HORMUZ

Riyadh rerouted much of its crude through Red Sea ports since the war effectively closed the Strait on the opposite side of the Arabian Peninsula, but last Friday (Sep 11) it closed the pipeline that carried the oil after it came under attack.

US President Donald Trump's reported refusal to agree to a Saudi request for the US to strike the Houthis, combined with mounting economic costs, is reinforcing a view in some Gulf capitals that negotiations with Tehran are no longer a choice but a necessity for self-preservation, regional sources told Reuters.

A meeting in Oman on Monday between Gulf Arab foreign ministers and their Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to discuss a possible arrangement on the Strait of Hormuz has been postponed due to disagreements over the terms of the talks, a Gulf source told Reuters.

The gathering was part of an Omani and Iranian push to secure a temporary framework for managing shipping through the waterway.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said the regional meeting scheduled for Monday in Salalah had been postponed "in the interests of consensus".

"We remain committed to fostering dialogue that supports stability and lasting co-operation in our region," he wrote on X, without elaborating on the reasons for the delay.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday he had held good talks with UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi on the sidelines of the BRICS leaders' summit.

"We agreed to put the past aside and look forward to the future, and how we can build a future together," he said.

The dilemma for the Gulf states is that geography is immutable. Decades of confrontation have failed to alter a simple reality: Iran's position alongside the region's energy and trade arteries makes it an unavoidable player in any Gulf security equation.

Whatever Gulf leaders think of the Islamic Republic, it remains a reality they cannot bypass or simply wish away and the conflict triggered by US and Israeli attacks on Iran has blown apart decades of diplomatic efforts to contain it.

Asked on Sunday if he was concerned about the Gulf states meeting with Iran, Trump said that was up to them.