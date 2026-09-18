Hundreds of civilians, POWs suffer sexual abuse in Ukraine war: UN

GENEVA: Hundreds of civilians and prisoners have been subjected to sexual violence and torture - overwhelmingly by Moscow's forces - since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the UN reported on Friday (Sep 18).

The UN Human Rights Office attributed 89 per cent of the documented cases to "Russian authorities - including members of the armed forces, the prison service and the national security service".

It blamed the remaining 11 per cent on "Ukrainian authorities", saying both countries should investigate promptly and bring perpetrators to justice.

"Some 1,004 cases of sexual violence were documented from Feb 24, 2022, when Russia's attack on Ukraine began, through to the end of July this year," the UN agency said in a report.

"Sexual violence has been used against civilians and prisoners of war (POWs) in Ukraine in a shocking pattern of torture, intimidation and coercion," it said.

The 20-page report is based on confidential interviews "with hundreds of victims and survivors of sexual violence committed by both parties", as well as court documents and official records.

"I am deeply alarmed by the prevalence of these abhorrent acts documented in our report, and fear that they are almost certainly continuing amid the unceasing violence we are witnessing every day in Ukraine," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement.