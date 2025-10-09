Hungary's 'master of apocolypse' Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize

STOCKHOLM: Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature, the award-giving body said on Thursday (Oct 9), "for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art".

Krasznahorkai, 71, is considered by many as Hungary's most important living author whose works explore themes of postmodern dystopia and melancholy.

"I'm very happy, I'm calm and very nervous altogether," the author told Swedish broadcaster Sveriges Radio.

"It is my first day as a Nobel prize winner," he said.

The Academy highlighted Krasznahorkai's first novel published in 1985, "Satantango", which brought him to prominence in Hungary and remains his best-known work.

The Academy called it "a literary sensation".

Krasznahorkai is "a great epic writer in the Central European tradition that extends through Kafka to Thomas Bernhard, and is characterised by absurdism and grotesque excess," the Academy said.

"But there are more strings to his bow, and he also looks to the East in adopting a more contemplative, finely calibrated tone."

Krasznahorkai was among those mentioned as a possible winner in the run-up to the prize.

"It is Laszlo Krasznahorkai's artistic gaze, which is entirely free of illusion and which sees through the fragility of the social order, combined with his unwavering belief in the power of art that has motivated the Academy to award him this prize," Academy member Steve Sem-Sandberg said.

The Nobel Prize comes with a diploma, a gold medal and a US$1.2 million prize sum.