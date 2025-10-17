Global hunger crisis deepens as UN food agency hit with severe funding cuts

Close to 14 million people risk extreme hunger as a result of deep funding cuts from top donors, warned the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) on Wednesday (Oct 15).

Funding at WFP – traditionally the UN’s most funded agency – is set to fall 40 per cent this year, cutting its budget to US$6.4 billion.

While the United States remains WFP’s largest donor, it has slashed contributions by nearly US$3 billion as part of a slew of foreign aid cuts under President Donald Trump’s administration. Other major nations have also pulled back.

WFP’s report warned that cuts to its food assistance could push 13.7 million people in Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan from "crisis" to "emergency" levels of hunger – one step away from famine in a five-level international hunger scale.

Food aid is reaching less than 10 per cent of those in need in Afghanistan as winter approaches, said the agency.

It also said famine has already been declared in Sudan and Gaza, where wars have raged for over two years.

The global agency’s report comes ahead of next month’s COP30 climate conference in Brazil’s Belem city, close to the Amazon rainforest, where leaders are expected to make food systems central to climate action.

WHY ARE ASIA’S TOP EXPORTERS STRUGGLING?

Asia’s top food exporters, including Indonesia, Pakistan and Bangladesh, are also struggling with hunger and malnutrition at home.

For example, India – one of the largest food exporters on the planet – is also home to about 172 million undernourished people. Child malnutrition rates there are among the highest in the world.