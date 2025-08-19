Hurricane Erin douses Caribbean, menaces US coast

WASHINGTON: Hurricane Erin's massive footprint battered Caribbean islands with heavy gusts and downpours on Monday (Aug 18), as it threatened rip currents and flooding along the East Coast of the United States later this week, even without a predicted landfall.

The Category 3 storm strengthened dramatically over the weekend in a historic burst of intensification scientists said was fueled by human-caused climate change. It briefly peaked as a Category 5 hurricane before weakening.

In its latest advisory, the US National Hurricane Center said the Atlantic season's first hurricane was packing maximum sustained winds of 205kmh while moving northwest at 12.9kmh.

Erin is "unusually large", with hurricane force winds extending 128km from the centre and tropical storm winds extending 370km, the NHC said.

The storm's outer bands were forecast to dump rain across Cuba and the Dominican Republic through Monday as well as the Turks and Caicos and the southeast Bahamas - where a tropical storm warning is in place - into Tuesday.

These regions could receive localised totals of up to 10cm of rain, according to the NHC.

The agency's deputy director, Jamie Rhome, warned Americans not to assume the hurricane won't impact them simply because its track keeps it offshore.

"Nothing could be further from the truth for portions of the Mid-Atlantic, especially the Outer Banks of North Carolina," he said. On Wednesday and Thursday, waves of up to 6m, coastal flooding and storm surge "could overwash dunes and flood homes, flood roads and make some communities impassable", he said.

Evacuations have been ordered for two North Carolina islands, Ocracoke and Hatteras.

From Tuesday, much of the East Coast will face a high risk of life-threatening surf and rip currents, which occur when channels of water surge away from the shore.

In Puerto Rico, a US territory of more than three million people, weekend flooding swamped homes and roads in the island's east, and widespread power outages left residents in the dark, though nearly all service has since been restored.