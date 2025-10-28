Hurricane Melissa begins lashing Jamaica as 'catastrophic' Category 5 storm

KINGSTON/HAVANA: Hurricane Melissa was packing sustained winds of up to 282 kph on Monday (Oct 27) afternoon, as the slow-moving Category 5 storm was on course to barrel into Jamaica, in what could be the largest on record for the Caribbean island.

As of 2pm (6pm GMT), Melissa was a "catastrophic" storm, the strongest possible on the Saffir-Simpson scale, according to the US National Hurricane Center. The NHC expects Melissa to move over Jamaica late Monday or in the early hours of Tuesday, cross eastern Cuba the following night and move over the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos by Wednesday.

The storm's slow movement over unusually tepid Caribbean water had contributed to its ballooning size and strength, NHC forecasters said, threatening Jamaica with days of never-before-seen catastrophic winds and as much as 3 feet of rain.

Melissa's wind-span is currently larger than the length of Jamaica, an island roughly the size of Connecticut and whose main airports sit very close to sea level.

Hours after ordering mandatory evacuations for parts of southern Jamaica, including the historic town of Port Royal, Prime Minister Andrew Holness called on foreign support and warned of damage to farmlands, homes and infrastructure such as bridges, roads, ports and airports.

Despite warnings, some residents told Reuters they were reluctant to leave their homes for fear of looting, and authorities said buses were waiting to be filled up and transport some 28,000 affected by mandatory evacuation orders.

"There is no infrastructure in the region that can withstand a Category 5," he said.

Holness said his government was as prepared as can be, with an emergency response budget of US$33 million and insurance and credit provisions for damage a little larger than those sustained from last year's devastating Hurricane Beryl.