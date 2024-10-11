Hurricane Milton leaves at least 10 dead, millions without power in Florida

'INSTANTANEOUS'

The state was still in danger of river flooding after up to 457 mm of rain fell. Authorities were waiting for rivers to crest, but so far levels were at or below those after Hurricane Helene two weeks ago, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said on Thursday morning.



Most of the severe damage reported so far stemmed from the tornados, according to Federal Emergency Management Agency head Deanne Criswell, who was in Tallahassee on Thursday.



"The evacuation orders saved lives," she said, noting that more than 90,000 residents went to shelters.



In Fort Myers on the southwest coast, resident Connor Ferin surveyed the wreckage of his home, which had lost its roof and was full of debris and rainwater after a tornado hit.



"All this happened instantaneous like these windows blew out," he said. "I grabbed the two dogs and ran under my bed and that was it. Probably one minute total."