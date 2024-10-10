'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Milton makes landfall on Florida's west coast

By 8.30pm EDT (Thursday, 8.30am, Singapore time), Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida, itself about 100km from south Tampa.

The hurricane centre labelled the storm "extremely dangerous".

"On the forecast track, the center of Milton will make landfall just south of the Tampa Bay region within the next hour or two, and then move across the central part of the Florida peninsula overnight, and emerge off the east coast of Florida on Thursday," the hurricane centre said.

Once past Florida, it should weaken over the western Atlantic, possibly dropping below hurricane strength on Thursday night, but will nonetheless pose storm-surge danger on the state's Atlantic coast as well.

Tropical force winds were engulfing most of the state.

While Milton slightly weakened on Wednesday afternoon to a Category 3 hurricane, the third-highest level, it was growing in size as it approached Florida and remained extremely dangerous with maximum sustained winds of 195kmh, the hurricane centre said.

The storm could bring a surge of seawater as high as 2.7m to 4m in some areas and dump 150mm to 300 mm of rain, with as much as 450 mm possible in spots.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least 16 tornadoes in Florida on Wednesday, and more were expected into the early hours of Thursday.

At sea, the hurricane created waves close to 8.5m high, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said.

The four bridges spanning Tampa Bay were closed before the storm was due to make landfall, according to the Florida 511 website. Nearly everyone who decided to flee appeared to have done so, as most streets in nearby St. Petersburg were nearly deserted by midday on Wednesday.

Most causeways connecting the Gulf barrier islands to the mainland were also shut, stranding any who decided to ride out the storm despite pleas from officials.