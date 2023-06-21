Modi’s US state visit is testament to India’s importance in Washington’s diplomatic game plan: Analysts
Both countries are expected to expand cooperation in the defence and technology sectors, with India getting access to American technologies that the US rarely shares with non-allies.
WASHINGTON: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the United States this week – his first with the full diplomatic status of an official state visit – is testament to the importance of India to Washington's foreign policy agenda, said observers.
Mr Modi, who arrived in the US on Tuesday (Jun 20), has made five previous visits since becoming prime minister in 2014.
His latest visit, which will run until Saturday, has been billed as a turning point for bilateral relations.
COOPERATION IN DEFENCE, HIGH-TECHNOLOGY
The two sides are expected to expand cooperation in the defence and technology sectors, with India getting access to American technologies that the US rarely shares with non-allies.
“The visit comes at a very important time,” said Mr Richard Rossow, senior adviser and chair of US-India Policy Studies at the Center for International and Strategic Studies.
“The United States and India are both taking steps to try to shore up domestic manufacturing in critical technologies, but the US also definitely prizes this relationship.”
He added that Washington has security, economic and commercial reasons to cement ties with New Delhi.
Mr Modi’s visit comes at a time when the world’s most populous country needs its economy to grow.
“For that, India needs capital. It also needs high technology,” said Dr Aparna Pande, director of the India Initiative at Hudson Institute.
“And the United States is offering its private sector companies to invest in India, and to provide that high technology, which will help Indian services and Indian manufacturing.
“At a time when the US is trying to deny that to China, to provide that to India sends a message that India is important, and that the US values India.”
RAISING INDIA’S IMAGE
For Mr Modi, the visit is also critical ahead of next year’s elections, Dr Pande told CNA’s Asia First.
“Mr Modi goes into elections next year, and to be able to say that the United States has not only sort of spread out a red carpet welcome for the prime minister, but is willing to invest in the country, and calls the country the most defining or the most important partnership, will matter.”
This will send a message that “he has managed to raise India's image in the world and that matters to Indians,” Dr Pande added. “That will give him some support and some backing as he goes into elections”.
Mr Modi landed in New York on Tuesday, and will mark the International Day of Yoga on Wednesday before heading to Washington.
There, he will have a private dinner with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, followed by talks at the White House and a state dinner on Thursday.
“I think both India and the US hope (the meeting) lives up to the hype. It has a lot of symbolism as well as substantiveness to this trip,” said Dr Pande.
“He's also going to address the US Congress for the second time as prime minister, and there are a number of deals that the two sides plan to sign.”
She believes Mr Modi’s speech will touch on the people-to-people partnership, “because that is the core of the India-US relationship”.
“For Mr Modi, the diaspora and the community matter a lot in any country, especially in the US. I'm sure he'll touch on the commercial aspect, on the defence partnership, technology, and it's possible that he'll bring in some references to the Quad in the Indo-Pacific,” she added.
CHINA, RUSSIA CLOSELY MONITORING VISIT
Meanwhile, both China and Russia will be closely watching Mr Modi’s visit and its outcomes, said observers.
“India's balancing act is actually getting tougher, because for India's balancing act to work, Russia and China need to have something in between and not be as close together as they have become,” said Dr Pande.
Russia has traditionally been the largest defence supplier to India, she noted.
“But once India starts purchasing or co-developing with the United States, and it’s provided high technology, unlike the old technology that Russia provides, India may not be as keen to get Russian equipment.”
China will be monitoring the areas of cooperation between the US and India in technology and defence, and if there are any references to the India-China border conflict, she added.
Indian-American congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who serves on the US House's committee dedicated to managing the US’ relationship with China, said: “The only way we're going to be able to outcompete the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) is to work with our partners, friends and allies around the world.
“And India is vital in making sure that we have an international rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region.”
But some of Mr Modi’s critics believe he is eroding India’s democracy.
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal stressed India must be a safe country for everyone, including religious minorities and LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer) persons.
“And so I hope that Prime Minister Modi understands his responsibility as the leader of such a great country, to be able to protect those rights for everyone,” she said.