Intel CEO Tan Lip-Bu says he is working with US government to clarify concerns after Trump demands resignation
SINGAPORE: Intel CEO Tan Lip-Bu said that his company is working with the United States administration after President Donald Trump demanded his resignation.
"We are engaging with the administration to address the matters that have been raised and ensure they have the facts," Tan said in a note sent to all Intel Corporation employees on Thursday (Aug 7).
Trump had on Thursday demanded that Tan resign "immediately" after Republican Senator Tom Cotton raised national security concerns over his links to firms in China.
Cotton alleged that Tan controls dozens of Chinese companies and holds stakes in hundreds of Chinese advanced manufacturing and chip firms.
The US senator also noted Tan's role as the previous head of Cadence Design Systems, which he said recently "pleaded guilty to illegally selling its products to a Chinese military university". While serving in that role, Cotton said that Tan transferred "its technology to an associated Chinese semiconductor company without obtaining licences".
In his note, Tan, a Malaysia-born tech industry veteran, said that there has been "a lot of misinformation" about his previous roles at Walden International and Cadence Design Systems.
"I want to be absolutely clear: Over 40+ years in the industry, I’ve built relationships around the world and across our diverse ecosystem - and I have always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards," Tan said.
"My reputation has been built on trust - on doing what I say I’ll do, and doing it the right way. This is the same way I am leading Intel."
In 1987, Tan founded venture capital firm Walden International. From 2009 to 2021, he was the CEO of Cadence Design Systems, a chip design software firm.
Tan was raised in Singapore and is now a naturalised American citizen.
Tan said that the US has been his home for more than 40 years and he is "profoundly grateful for the opportunities it has given" him.
Intel's success is essential to US technology and manufacturing leadership, national security and economic strength, Tan added.
"I fully share the president’s commitment to advancing US national and economic security," he said.
"I appreciate his leadership to advance these priorities, and I’m proud to lead a company that is so central to these goals."
Tan also said that the Intel board is "fully supportive" of the work that his team does to transform the chip maker company.
He said: "It’s especially exciting to see us ramping toward high-volume manufacturing using the most advanced semiconductor process technology in the country later this year."
"It will be a major milestone that’s a testament to your work and the important role Intel plays in the US technology ecosystem," Tan said.
"Looking ahead, our mission is clear, and our opportunity is enormous."