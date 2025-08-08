Intel CEO Tan Lip-Bu says he is working with US government to clarify concerns after Trump demands resignation

SINGAPORE: Intel CEO Tan Lip-Bu said that his company is working with the United States administration after President Donald Trump demanded his resignation.

"We are engaging with the administration to address the matters that have been raised and ensure they have the facts," Tan said in a note sent to all Intel Corporation employees on Thursday (Aug 7).

Trump had on Thursday demanded that Tan resign "immediately" after Republican Senator Tom Cotton raised national security concerns over his links to firms in China.

Cotton alleged that Tan controls dozens of Chinese companies and holds stakes in hundreds of Chinese advanced manufacturing and chip firms.

The US senator also noted Tan's role as the previous head of Cadence Design Systems, which he said recently "pleaded guilty to illegally selling its products to a Chinese military university". While serving in that role, Cotton said that Tan transferred "its technology to an associated Chinese semiconductor company without obtaining licences".

In his note, Tan, a Malaysia-born tech industry veteran, said that there has been "a lot of misinformation" about his previous roles at Walden International and Cadence Design Systems.

"I want to be absolutely clear: Over 40+ years in the industry, I’ve built relationships around the world and across our diverse ecosystem - and I have always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards," Tan said.

"My reputation has been built on trust - on doing what I say I’ll do, and doing it the right way. This is the same way I am leading Intel."

In 1987, Tan founded venture capital firm Walden International. From 2009 to 2021, he was the CEO of Cadence Design Systems, a chip design software firm.



Tan was raised in Singapore and is now a naturalised American citizen.