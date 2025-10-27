Climate action losing ‘political importance’ as governments prioritise rising costs and security worries: IEA

SINGAPORE: Climate action is losing political traction as governments grapple with competing priorities such as security concerns and rising living costs, warned International Energy Agency (IEA) executive director Fatih Birol.

He said the global push for climate action and the transition to cleaner energy has slipped down policy agendas, even as the effects of climate change “are becoming more and more obvious.”

Birol noted that 2024 was the hottest year on record, with wildfires, droughts and heatwaves increasing in both frequency and intensity.

Yet, the “political importance given to climate change is sliding down”, he cautioned, describing the widening gap as “a very dangerous conflict”.

“Governments have other concerns and headaches, and they give these immediate concerns priority such as defence, security (and) affordability,” he added.

Birol was speaking to CNA’s Asia Now on Monday (Oct 27) on the sidelines of the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW).

The summit brings together professionals, policymakers and analysts to share best practices within the global energy landscape.