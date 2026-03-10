Five Iranian women's footballers given asylum in Australia after national anthem protest

SYDNEY: Five players in Iran's visiting women's football team have taken asylum in Australia over fears of persecution at home for not singing the national anthem before a match, the government said on Tuesday (Mar 10).

The Iranian players' silence during the anthem ahead of an Asian Cup tournament match in Australia last week was widely seen as an act of defiance against the Islamic Republic.

Five players escaped the team hotel on Australia's Gold Coast overnight, holing up in a "safe location" while lodging their claims for asylum, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said.

"They were moved to a safe location by Australian police. I signed off last night on their applications for humanitarian visas," he told reporters.

"They are welcome to stay in Australia, and they are safe here, and should feel at home here."

The government said it was also ready to help other team members if they need it.

US President Donald Trump earlier said he had spoken with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to confirm the women were safe.

"I just spoke to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, of Australia, concerning the Iranian National Women's Soccer Team. He's on it! Five have already been taken care of," Trump said Monday on his Truth Social network, less than two hours after an initial post urging Australia to take them in.

Trump added that "some, however, feel they must go back because they are worried about the safety of their families, including threats to those family members if they don't return."

Albanese said the government had prepared to help the players "for some time" and it was open to helping others in the team.

"Once it was made clear that these women wanted assistance, the Australian Federal Police moved them to a safe location where they remain," he said.