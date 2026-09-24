Iran threatens to expand war to Indian Ocean if US attacks again

TEHRAN: An adviser to Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned on Thursday (Sep 24) that Tehran may expand the Middle East war to the Indian Ocean if the US attacks again.

"Since the conflict has spread from the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea, it is possible that, in response to more war, the front will expand even further, reaching the Indian Ocean and perhaps beyond," said Yahya Rahim Safavi in a video released by Iran's Fars news agency.

Yemen's Houthis, fighting Saudi-backed government forces, recently took control of the Red Sea coastline, tightening their grip on the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, which links Asia to Europe via the Suez Canal.

Iran has long provided military support to the Houthis but denies any involvement in the Yemen conflict.

The Islamic republic has also locked down the Strait of Hormuz off the Iranian coast, in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes that triggered the Middle East war at the end of February.

Iran and the United States are now vying for control of Hormuz, through which much of the world's oil and gas passed before the war.

Iranian officials had already threatened to expand the geographic scope of the conflict if US strikes resume.

But Thursday's warning is the first time an adviser to Iran's supreme leader explicitly mentioned the Indian Ocean, home to a strategic US-British military base at Diego Garcia, nearly 4,000km from Iran.