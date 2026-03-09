Iran's choice of Mojtaba Khamenei appears to close path to swift end to war

DUBAI/JERUSALEM: Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his slain father as supreme leader on Monday (Mar 9), signalling that hardliners remain firmly in charge and appearing to close off any path to a swift end to war in the Middle East.

The prospect that the disruption to global energy supplies - already one of the most severe in history - could last longer than previously expected sent oil prices surging in record leaps, and global stock markets went into a nosedive.

Khamenei, 56, a Shiite cleric with a power base among the security forces and their vast business empire, has been declared unacceptable by US President Donald Trump, who has demanded Iran's unconditional surrender.

IRAN'S POLITICAL SYSTEM RALLIES BEHIND MOJTABA

Iran's political system rallied around the new supreme leader, with politicians and institutions issuing strongly worded pledges of loyalty. Public processions to take loyalty vows were announced for later on Monday.

"We will obey the commander-in-chief until the last drop of our blood," a defence council statement said.

Mojtaba's father, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, was killed in one of the first strikes against Iran more than a week ago.

Mojtaba had been viewed as a frontrunner before Sunday's vote by the Assembly of Experts, a body of 88 clerics tasked with choosing the new supreme leader, who has the final say in all matters of state.