Iranians step up protests as death toll mounts, internet cut

PARIS: Iranian protesters on Thursday (Jan 8) stepped up their challenge to the clerical leadership with the biggest protests yet of nearly two weeks of rallies, as authorities cut internet access and the death toll from a crackdown mounted.

The movement, which originated with a shutdown on the Tehran bazaar on Dec 28 after the rial currency plunged to record lows, has spread nationwide and is now being marked by larger-scale demonstrations, including in the capital.

The protests have troubled the authorities under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, already battling an economic crisis after years of sanctions and recovering from the June war against Israel.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, threatened on Thursday to take severe action against Iran if its authorities "start killing people", warning Washington would "hit them very hard".

That message came after rights groups accused Iranian security forces of shooting at demonstrators, with the Norway-based non-governmental organisation Iran Human Rights (IHR) on Thursday saying security forces had killed at least 45 protesters, including eight minors, since the demonstrations began.

The NGO said Wednesday was the bloodiest day of demonstrations, with 13 protesters confirmed to have been killed.

"The evidence shows that the scope of the crackdown is becoming more violent and more extensive every day," said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, adding that hundreds more have been wounded and more than 2,000 arrested.