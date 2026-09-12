Iran says to discuss Hormuz with Gulf states in Oman on Monday

Iran's foreign ministry said the country would meet with Gulf states in Oman on Monday (Sep 14) to discuss the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which the Islamic republic has blockaded during the Middle East war.

"This meeting is intended to promote better understanding among the countries of the region and help strengthen shared regional security," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Iraq and other littoral Persian Gulf states" will participate, it added.

Iran has been at war since Feb 28, when US-Israeli strikes killed its supreme leader.

Iran retaliated with attacks across the region and blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of world oil supplies previously flowed.