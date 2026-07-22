Allowing Iran control of Hormuz 'dangerous precedent', Rubio tells ASEAN

MANILA: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Southeast Asian foreign ministers on Wednesday (Jul 22) that Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz would set a dangerous precedent with repercussions beyond the Middle East.

His comments came as US Central Command said it had begun striking military targets in Iran for the "11th consecutive night" in a bid to degrade the country's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the waterway.

"If we create a precedent in the Middle East where a nation-state can decide to control an international waterway, charge a toll, and blow up your ships if you don't pay, we have created a very dangerous precedent that will repeat itself in other parts of the world, including this region," Rubio told envoys at a Manila gathering of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"At its core, it's very simple. Iran demands the right - which they do not have under any existing legal mechanism - to control the transit of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

"There is a fundamental principle about freedom of navigation that is threatened," he added.

"That cannot be allowed to happen."