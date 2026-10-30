Iran says four tankers on fire after hitting mines in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN: Four tankers caught fire after hitting mines while attempting to navigate the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's armed forces said on Thursday (Oct 29), a day after the US military said it cleared key routes through the waterway.

"Over the past 24 hours, three violating oil tankers exploded and caught fire after striking mines while attempting to pass through the unauthorised southern route of the Strait of Hormuz," Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.

Another tanker had caught fire east of the strait, after hitting mines while "operating in a restricted and dangerous area", Iran's army reported later on Thursday.

The initial three vessels had "switched off all their radar and navigation systems" and disregarded warnings from the IRGC navy, the statement said.

It was not immediately clear when the incidents occurred or which flags the tankers were flying.

British maritime agency UKMTO, meanwhile, said late on Thursday it had received a report of a vessel on fire about 25 nautical miles (46km) northeast of Khasab, Oman, in the Hormuz strait.

Hours later, UKMTO reported the fire was extinguished and the crew were safe.

The tanker was approached on the port side by a small boat which attached two explosive devices to the hull above the waterline, the maritime agency said.

"The subsequent blasts resulted in a fire in the engine room which temporarily disabled the vessel."