Two Singapore-registered vessels struck in Strait of Hormuz, one sinks

SINGAPORE: Two Singapore-registered container vessels were struck by unknown projectiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with one ship sinking after sustaining damage and catching fire, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Wednesday (Oct 14).

The vessels, GFS Pride and GFS Giselle, were reportedly struck on Oct 13 and Oct 14 respectively, Singapore time.

GFS Pride sustained damage and a fire broke out on board before the vessel subsequently sank. All 21 crew members were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported, MPA said.

GFS Giselle sustained damage to its hull but was able to continue under its own propulsion to a safe anchorage. All 22 crew members on board are safe and no injuries were reported.

There were no Singaporeans among the crew of either vessel.

The loss of GFS Pride marks the second vessel to sink since the start of the US-Iran war on Feb 28, according to data from UN shipping agency, the International Maritime Organization.

MPA said it is in contact with the vessels' management company and is closely monitoring the situation.

“MPA is deeply concerned about the continued attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, including the latest incidents involving two Singapore-registered vessels,” the agency said.

"Such attacks are unprovoked, unjustifiable, and a breach of international law," it added.

"All actions affecting international shipping must fully comply with international law, in particular the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and must not endanger the safety of seafarers and ships at sea."