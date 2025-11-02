Logo
Iran's president says Tehran will rebuild its nuclear facilities
This handout picture taken on Nov 2, 2025, shows the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (left) and Mohammad Eslami, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, during a visit to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, to meet with senior managers in the nuclear industry in Tehran. (Photo: Iranian Atomic Organization via AFP)

02 Nov 2025 05:18PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2025 05:29PM)
DUBAI: Tehran will rebuild its nuclear facilities "with greater strength", Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told state media on Sunday (Nov 2), adding that the country does not seek a nuclear weapon.

United States President Donald Trump has warned that he would order fresh attacks on Iran's nuclear sites should Tehran try to restart facilities that the US bombed in June.

Pezeshkian made his comments during a visit to the country's Atomic Energy Organization, during which he met with senior managers from Iran’s nuclear industry.

"Destroying buildings and factories will not create a problem for us, we will rebuild and with greater strength," the Iranian president told state media.

In June, the US launched strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities that Washington says were part of a program geared towards developing nuclear weapons. Tehran maintains that its nuclear programme is for purely civilian purposes.

"It's all intended for solving the problems of the people, for disease, for the health of the people," Pezeshkian said in reference to Iran's nuclear activities.

Source: Reuters/dc

