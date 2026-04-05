Iran military says destroyed US aircraft involved in search for airman

TEHRAN: Iran's military said on Sunday (Apr 5) that it destroyed three US aircraft involved in a search operation for a crew member of a downed American fighter jet.

Iran and the US had been racing since Friday to locate a second crew member of an F-15E before US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the officer had been recovered in a search and rescue operation.

"The enemy's intruding aircraft in southern Isfahan - including two Black Hawk helicopters and one C-130 military transport aircraft - were struck and are now burning," the military's central command, Khatam Al-Anbiya, said.

It added that the rescue operation had "failed".

State media shared images of charred wreckage scattered across a desert area, with smoke still emanating from the site.

Iranian media reported that strikes during the rescue operation killed five people in southwestern Iran, though it was not immediately clear whether they were civilians or military personnel.

Since Friday, Iranian media have also shared footage showing local residents, some carrying flags and rifles, searching for the pilot after authorities announced bounties for information.

Early on Sunday, Trump said the second crew member was "safe and sound" following the operation.