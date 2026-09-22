Iran, US hint at revival of talks as Trump, Pezeshkian due to attend UN

DUBAI: Iran and the United States hinted on Tuesday (Sep 22) at the prospect of reviving negotiations to end their conflict, with the presidents of both countries due at the UN General Assembly in New York.

The event would be the first attended by Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian since Trump launched "Operation Epic Fury" against Iran in February, alongside Israel. Trump had said on Sunday he would be open to a meeting with the Iranian president.

A senior Iranian official said there were no plans for the two leaders to meet directly, but that Iran's delegation had full authority to revive talks.

Iran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz to Gulf shipping within seven days if the US fulfilled Tehran's demands to ease military pressure and lift an American blockade on Iranian ports, the Iranian official said, adding that Iran had conveyed its latest proposal to Washington via mediators last week.

"The US needs to announce that it wants to resolve the issue diplomatically, make that official, and then agree on a timeline for how the process will move forward," the official said. "The UN General Assembly is a golden opportunity for the US to return to diplomacy."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told NBC's Today show the US was open to speaking with the Iranians, "especially if it has the prospects of leading to something positive and ultimately achieving the goal of what this is all about".

No face-to-face meetings between Iran and the United States are known to have taken place since July, when an agreement on an interim deal to end the war collapsed just weeks after it was signed by Trump and Pezeshkian.

Asked by Fox and Friends about the prospect of a meeting between the presidents, Rubio said of Trump: "He's a businessman who comes from the world of practicality and common sense. And common sense tells you there's no harm in engaging and talking to someone."

REMINDERS OF HARDLINE POSITIONS

But Rubio also noted that Pezeshkian is subordinate under Iran's ruling system to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, "and the supreme leader is a radical Shia cleric and we need to remember that when we talk".

"The central issue here is Iran is run by lunatic clerics," Rubio told Fox. "These people can never have nuclear weapons."

In a reminder of Iran's firm position so far, Parliament Speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf, who headed Iran's negotiating team at previous talks, said on Tuesday that Iran would never surrender: "Trump must understand that he cannot impose his power on the Iranian people and its armed forces."

Trump is due to meet on Tuesday with leaders of the six Gulf Arab states: Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

All are keen to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz but wary of giving their longstanding rival Iran too much power. All apart from Oman also host huge US military bases that have come under repeated Iranian attack throughout the war.