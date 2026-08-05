Proposed Hormuz deal would give Iran control of inbound traffic: Sources

DUBAI: A proposed deal between Iran and Oman would give Tehran control over ships entering the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian source and two regional officials told Reuters on Wednesday (Aug 5), in one of the biggest concessions yet to Iran.

Despite the apparent step towards yielding to Iranian demands, the sources pushed back against assertions by United States President Donald Trump that a deal reopening the strait was imminent, saying important details still had to be agreed.

"The concession has already been made regarding some form of control over Hormuz," one of the regional sources told Reuters.

The other regional source said there were still details to be determined about how "control" would be defined, with Gulf negotiators insisting regional countries supervise inspections of ships, and that any payment of fees be voluntary.

The senior Iranian source said that the text of an agreement already on the table envisioned Iran having control of ships heading into the Gulf through the strait, and that one of the main sticking points was what role Iran would also have over ships heading in the opposite direction.

There was no immediate reply from Washington to the disclosures about the proposed agreement.

US officials have repeatedly insisted that they would never accept any arrangement that lets Iran control access to the world's most important trade route for energy supplies.

But Trump and senior officials in his administration have said in recent days that a deal is imminent to end the war he launched in February and which polls show most US voters oppose.