What to know about Iran's Pickaxe Mountain, home to an underground nuclear site threatened by Trump

DUBAI: United States President Donald Trump has repeatedly issued threats to bomb an under-construction Iranian nuclear site buried deep under a mountain as the two nations exchange blows over the Strait of Hormuz.

The site, known as Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La, or Pickaxe Mountain, lies on the south side of Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment site, which was bombed by the US during Operation Midnight Hammer in 2025's 12-day war between Iran and Israel. But Pickaxe Mountain has remained untouched as Iran continues to dig at the site.

Iran denied on Wednesday (Jul 22) the existence of any secret nuclear complex at Pickaxe Mountain.

"Washington's obsessive focus on Kolang Kouh where no nuclear activity is taking place is nothing more than a fabricated pretext for aggression, destruction, and sabotage," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on X.

He insisted "Iran's nuclear activities have been fully declared" to the UN's atomic watchdog.

It remains unclear just what has been placed at Pickaxe Mountain, as the UN nuclear watchdog has never gained access to the site. But Trump on Tuesday, talking with journalists in the Oval Office, acknowledged the possibility Iran may have moved centrifuges there, potentially at a depth that would challenge even the most powerful bombs in America's arsenal.

“We’ll be hitting that area ... probably pretty soon. And there’s not a thing they can do about it,” Trump said.

Here's what to know about Pickaxe Mountain and the status of Iran's nuclear programme.