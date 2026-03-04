Iran missile and drone barrages create dilemma for Gulf states

Saudi Arabia's military raised its readiness levels in response to attacks by Iran, a source close to the army told AFP on Monday, while another warned of a possible military response if its oil infrastructure was targeted.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia was forced to halt some operations on its massive Ras Tanura refinery due to Iran's attacks.

Falling debris from an intercepted Iranian attack sparked a fire at the facility, according to the kingdom's energy ministry.

"ANGRY AS HELL"

A 2019 attack - claimed by Yemen's Houthis but blamed by Riyadh and Washington on Tehran - hit a Saudi processing plant and oil field, prompting the kingdom to rethink its previous hardline response to Iran.

In a landmark Chinese-brokered deal, Tehran and Riyadh agreed in March 2023 to restore ties and reopen their respective embassies, marking a significant improvement in relations between the longtime rivals.

Hesham Ghannam, a Saudi security analyst, said that ahead of Saturday's attacks, Riyadh "denied airspace and basing rights, signalling neutrality to Tehran", but "Iran struck Saudi territory anyway", wiping out the diplomatic investment.

Drone strikes hit the UAE's Fujairah oil refineries on Tuesday, with falling debris from an intercepted drone sparking a fire in an oil field, authorities said.

The UAE has been targeted by more than 800 drones and 200 missiles since Saturday, according to its defence ministry, bearing the brunt of Iran's retaliatory campaign across the Gulf.

The attacks have killed three people in the Emirates, out of eight in total across the Gulf, and set fires at landmarks including The Palm and the Burj Al Arab, prompting Abu Dhabi to close its embassy in Tehran and recall its ambassador.