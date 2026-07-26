Iran war spreads to Red Sea and Caspian, Gulf quiet as US forgoes strikes

ATHENS: Signs of the Iran war's spread emerged this weekend despite a pause in US strikes, as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis attacked Saudi oil installations along the Red Sea coast and Iran accused Ukraine of targeting an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea.

The US military said on Saturday (Jul 25) that its naval blockade against Iran "remains in full effect" but did not explain why it halted a streak of 13 nights of escalating strikes. Asked about the pause, a senior official in President Donald Trump's administration said Trump "has always been clear that his preference is diplomacy, but he has shown Iran what will happen if they fail to come to the table in a serious way".

There were also no reports on Saturday of attacks from Iran on neighbouring countries, like those that have been taking place daily in response to the US attacks.

Trump has decided, for now, to back away from earlier plans to ramp up attacks on Iran, the New York Times reported on Saturday night, citing two people briefed on the discussion. The president and his advisers, according to the Times, have concerns about expanding the conflict, depleting defence stockpiles, alienating Persian Gulf allies and affecting energy supplies and the global economy.

Despite the lull in the Gulf, fighting between Iran's Houthi allies and Saudi Arabia on Saturday indicated the war, which has already disrupted energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, could affect a second major shipping route and reignite Yemen's civil war.

Separately, Iran's Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of attacking an Iranian commercial vessel in the ​Caspian Sea, saying it resulted in an explosion that killed ‌a sailor and injured another.

Earlier on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a social media post praised the results of "long‑range strikes" in the Caspian Sea, alluding to vessels shipping military cargo, but did not identify the nationality of the targets.

Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned ​Ukraine's chargé d'affaires in Tehran to convey its protest over what it described as a "hostile and criminal" attack, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported.

The Iranian denunciation coincided with comments ​by Zelenskiy that Kyiv had noted Russia was passing ​on its satellite observations in the Middle East to Iran to enable it to direct ‌strikes in the region.