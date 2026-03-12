How the Iran war is disrupting the Strait of Hormuz

Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has almost completely stopped in the days since the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran.

Iran sits above this strategic waterway, which is a vital route for exports of oil, gas and other commodities from the Persian Gulf, and has targeted tankers in the area.

Its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has warned ships not to sail through the passageway, saying that vessels “could be at risk from missiles or rogue drones”, according to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency.

Oil and gas prices have surged since the start of the war amid the collapse in Hormuz transits, and as Gulf producers lower their crude output as storage tanks fill up.

Looking to revive the flow of cargoes, the US and France are considering naval escorts for tankers crossing the strait, although neither plans to start these operations immediately. Prolonged disruption to exports out of the region threatens to unleash a wave of global inflation.

WHAT'S THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ?

Situated between Iran to its north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to its south, the Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean.

It is around 160km long and 34km wide at its narrowest point. The shipping lanes in each direction are just 3km wide.

The strait is an essential passage for the oil market, handling about a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil trade. Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE all ship crude through Hormuz and the majority of their cargoes go to Asia.

Gulf countries are also home to refineries that produce large volumes of diesel, naphtha - used to make plastics and gasoline - and other petroleum products that are exported globally via the strait.

The waterway is crucial for the liquefied natural gas market, too.

Around a fifth of the world’s supply of LNG - mostly from Qatar - passed through this channel last year. Asian countries also buy most of the superchilled fuel shipped from the Middle East.

Beyond energy, the Strait of Hormuz is a choke point for exports of aluminium and agricultural products, including sugar and fertiliser.

The disruption comes as farmers in the Northern Hemisphere are set to start applying nutrients to their fields and risks pushing up crop prices and food inflation.