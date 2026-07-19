US renews strikes on Iran after two military personnel were killed by Iranian attack

WASHINGTON: The United States launched new strikes against Iran, Central Command said, after it earlier announced that two US military personnel were killed in Jordan and another was missing ​following an Iranian attack.

Before the strikes on Saturday, Iran's supreme leader said Washington would pay for "seeking to escalate the conflict".

Central Command said in a statement that the airstrikes began at 6pm ET (2200 GMT), at President Donald Trump's direction.

"The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night," it said, without providing further details.

Iran's Mehr news agency said the US carried out an attack near Sirik in southern Iran, adding that no casualties or damage to infrastructure have been reported.

The US and Iran have intensified attacks since an interim ceasefire deal signed a month ago fell apart last week, raising the possibility of a return to all-out war.

Central Command said the two deaths occurred on Friday and that a third US service member was missing in action. The announcement brought the number of US service members killed since the war began to 16, while more than 420 have been wounded.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted on X: "Godspeed, heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve."

Iran appeared to target Saudi Arabia as well as other US Gulf allies and Jordan on Saturday after US attacks on Iranian bridges, power facilities and other infrastructure.

In a written statement carried by the official social media accounts of Iran's supreme leader and Iranian state media, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said repeated US breaches of the interim deal had shown that Trump's signature was "utterly worthless and devoid of credibility".

"Now that the American enemy is seeking to escalate the conflict thereby incurring even heavier costs and further humiliation, it should know that the noble nation of Iran and the Resistance Front have unforgettable lessons in store for it," the statement said. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Khamenei's whereabouts remain a mystery.

The conflict, which began when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran at the end of February hoping to disable its missile programme and its regional proxies, has led to major disruption to energy supplies, fears over global inflation and a battle for control of the Strait of Hormuz.