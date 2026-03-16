Iranian missiles injure at least 8 people in Israel

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Sunday accused Iran of targeting civilian areas, during a visit to the northern Arab Israeli town of Zarzir, hit two days prior by shrapnel from an Iranian missile that lightly wounded almost 60 residents.



"While we are targeting military objectives...the Iranian regime is targeting civilians," Saar said.



"All the casualties we faced during these two weeks of confrontation...are civilians from Iranian missiles. This is, of course, a war crime," he added.



His words were echoed by police superintendent Shlomi Schlezinger while speaking near the site of one of the impacts on Sunday.



Iran is "always targeting crowded places, with people, the big major cities," he said in central Tel Aviv.



He attributed the relatively low number of Israeli casualties to civilians' adherence to safety instructions.



"We have a lot of collateral damage to cars and buildings, as you can see," he said.



"We're used to, in the last 16 days, to be in shelters and in safe rooms when we have the alarm."



According to Haaretz, citing security officials, 250 ballistic missiles had been fired by Iran at Israel as of Marc 13.



Twelve people have been killed in Israel by missiles or falling debris since the start of the war, according to an AFP tally of figures given by Israeli authorities and first responders.