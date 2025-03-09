Iran's Khamenei says Tehran will not negotiate under US 'bully' pressure

DUBAI: Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday (Mar 8) Iran will not be bullied into negotiations, a day after US President Donald Trump said he had sent a letter to the country's top authority to negotiate a nuclear deal.

In an interview with Fox Business, Trump said "there are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily, or you make a deal" to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

At a meeting with senior Iranian officials, Khamenei said the aim of Washington's offer for negotiations was to "impose their own expectations", Iranian state media reported.

"The insistence of some bullying governments on negotiations is not to resolve issues ... Talks for them is a pathway to have new demands, it is not only about Iran's nuclear issue ... Iran will definitely not accept their expectations," Khamenei was quoted as saying, without directly mentioning Trump.