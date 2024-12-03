Iraqi militias enter Syria to reinforce government forces

AMMAN: Hundreds of fighters from Iran-backed Iraqi militias crossed into Syria overnight to help the government fight rebels who seized Aleppo last week, Syrian and Iraqi sources said on Monday (Dec 2).

Tehran pledged to aid the Damascus government.

At least 300 fighters, primarily from the Badr and Nujabaa groups, crossed late on Sunday. Two Iraqi security sources said the rebels were using a dirt road to avoid the official border crossing adding that they were there to defend a Shi'ite shrine.

A senior Syrian military source said the fighters had crossed in small groups to avoid airstrikes. "These are fresh reinforcements being sent to aid our comrades on the front lines in the north," the source said.