Lebanon says Israeli army set off large explosion in south

TYRE: The Israeli military set off a significant explosion in the southern Lebanese village of Mansouri on Monday (Sep 28), Lebanese state media and AFP correspondents said as Israel said it had completed an operation in the area.



"A massive explosion rocked the town of Mansouri in the Tyre district a short while ago. The explosion was carried out by Israeli occupation forces," Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported.



"The sound of the explosions was heard in the city of Tyre and several surrounding villages," the NNA added.



AFP correspondents saw large clouds of smoke emerge from the largely destroyed town after the loud explosion was heard.



The Israeli military said in a statement that it had completed an operation in Mansouri where it dismantled "more than 600 terrorist infrastructure sites" and "eight underground routes".



Lebanese authorities accuse Israel of systematically destroying villages in the south, including homes, schools, places of worship and water and electricity infrastructure.



The town of Mansouri, located around nine kilometres (six miles) south of Tyre and 10 kilometres north of Israel, and its surroundings were subjected to several Israeli strikes and to artillery shelling in recent weeks despite a ceasefire that took hold in June.



During the truce, Mansouri's municipality had told residents they could return home but that they should avoid the parts that came under Israel's self-proclaimed "security zone".