Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar; White House calls it unfortunate

DOHA/DUBAI/WASHINGTON: Israel launched an airstrike against the leaders of arch foe Hamas in Qatar on Tuesday (Sep 9), escalating its military action in the Middle East with what the White House described as a unilateral attack that does not advance American and Israeli interests.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said hitting Hamas was a worthy goal, but the United States felt badly that the attack took place in the Gulf Arab state, which is a major non-NATO ally of Washington and where the Palestinian Islamist group has long had its political base.

The attack, which drew condemnation from key regional countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, risks derailing Gaza ceasefire talks and President Donald Trump's push to achieve a negotiated end to the nearly two-year-old conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Qatar is a key security partner of the United States and host to al-Udeid Air Base, the largest US military facility in the Middle East. It has acted as a mediator alongside Egypt in talks on a ceasefire in Gaza, which is becoming increasingly elusive.

Hamas said five of its members had been killed in the attack, including the son of Hamas's exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya. It said Israel had failed in what Hamas called an attempt to assassinate the group's ceasefire negotiation team.

The US administration got warning of the attack "just before" it took place, Leavitt said, and that came from the US military. She declined to answer if it was Israel who notified the US military or not.

"Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar - a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard in bravely taking risks with us to broker peace - does not advance Israel or America's goals," Leavitt said. "However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal."

Hamas political bureau member Suhail al-Hindi told Al Jazeera TV the group's top leadership had survived the Israeli attack. The airstrike followed an evacuation order in Gaza City, where Israel is waging an offensive to try to destroy what is left of the group that has been decimated by Israel's military since October 2023.